Vital for all streets to have names

Ambulance and a fire truck - File photo -

THE EDITOR: In Trinidad and Tobago, the lack of street names in several areas creates significant confusion for motorists.

Navigating these nameless streets becomes particularly challenging, leading to difficulties in finding destinations, increased travel time, and frustration among drivers.

This issue is exacerbated for visitors and emergency services, which rely heavily on clear and precise directions.

Additionally, the absence of street names hampers the efficiency of delivery services and the accuracy of map-based applications, further complicating daily commutes and logistics.

Addressing this problem requires a co-ordinated effort to systematically name and clearly mark all streets, ensuring better navigation, enhanced safety, and improved overall urban planning for residents and visitors alike.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail