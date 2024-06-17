Trainer O'Brien fields President's Cup quintet

Hello World, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, gets escorted to the winner's circle by owner Neil Poon Tip, left, and trainer John O’Brien, right, after winning the Arima Race Club Dixee Crackers Champagne Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park on March 30, 2023 in Arima. - File photo

CHAMPION trainer John O'Brien will field a quintet of horses in the feature race of The President's Cup on June 22 at the Arima Race Club, Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The feature event on the six-race card is a grade-three contest that will be open to all horses three year olds and over, competing over a distance of 1,900 metres on the main track.

This contest has attracted a very healthy field of eight top-class thoroughbreds with O'Brien sending out In The Headlines, Princess Aruna, Crown Prince, Super Bird and Hello World, the favourite.

Also in the line up is Pawan Putra, now being conditioned by trainer Jimmy Rampersad.

Trainer Lester Alexis will send out Stroke Of Luck and trainer Terrance Thomas will field Leonardo Angel.

Turfites will also have the pleasure of having three hi-five races to wager on. These races will be the third contest that has a post time of 3.10 pm and will go over a distance of 1,350 metres on the main track. The penultimate event is slated for 4.35 pm and the curtain event has a post time of 5.20 pm.

Post time for the six-race card is slated at 1.45 pm.