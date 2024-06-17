Scotia, Sure Foundation distribute 25,000 seedlings in Tobago

Scotiabank's Lowlands employees package and distribute seedlings in Tobago in commemoration of World Environment Day. -

THE Scotiabank Foundation, in collaboration with the SURE Foundation, distributed 25,000 seedlings in Lowlands, Tobago, to mark World Environment Day, celebrated on June 5.

Over the past three years, the foundations have provided close to a million seedlings, via various community interventions, to households, children’s homes and youth groups, to encourage a familiarity with the earth and planting what you eat.

Planting also has the additional benefit of increased carbon capture, which is critical to mitigate the impact of climate change.

At the Lowlands distribution, the second for 2024, the public received seedlings including lettuce, patchoi, tomato, ochro, bodi, cabbage, sweet pepper, peas, corn, cauliflower, chive, hot and sweet pepper.

This year, the partnership between Scotiabank and the SURE Foundation has been expanded, with a renewed focus on engaging youth to view agriculture as a socially productive activity and means of viable income. Youth from various police youth clubs, the Civilian Conservation Corps and Youth Training Centre have been learning about agriculture and the benefits of growing and eating locally produced food.

Devonte Phillips, a trainee enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps Programme in the southwest region of Trinidad, said, "I joined the programme on January 29, 2024 and was introduced to a number of life skills. However, the skill that made an impact towards my development as an individual was agriculture, because it gave me a comprehensive understanding of how it may be utilised for both professional and personal development.

"I really enjoy the experience of conservation, because it fosters a sense of nurturing and caring for these crops at an early stage. It also instils a sense of responsibility in every aspect where agriculture is concerned.

"If given the chance to use agriculture as a window of employment, I would surely grasp at the opportunity as it will prove to benefit me in the future."

Dr Rebecca Gookool-Bosland of the SURE Foundation said of the collaboration with Scotiabank: "The Scotiabank Foundation has been an effective and highly complementary partner to the vision of the SURE Foundation. It has been an absolute pleasure working with them, especially their volunteers, and we are pleased to continue to blaze new trails with social and environmentally relevant projects."