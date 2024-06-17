Scarborough Methodist grab primary schools netball champs

Members from Tablepiece Government Primary School, the winning team in the shootout segment of the national primary school netball championship. Photo courtesy TT Neball Associtaion. -

THE girls from Scarborough Methodist Primary School and Tablepiece Government Primary School left the Shaw Park Hard Court in Tobago with broad smiles on June 17 after winning respective titles on the final day of action in the national primary schools netball championship.

Scarborough copped the primary schools netball championship after getting a tight 11-8 victory over their counterparts from St Gabriel’s Girls’ RC School in a keenly contested finale.

The Scarborough youngsters stormed out to a 4-0 lead in the first half, and they held a two-point advantage at the break as they held a 6-4 lead. St Gabriel’s kept within striking distance for much of the second half, with Scarborough keeping their two-point lead intact for most of the period. In the dying stages, though, Scarborough were able to land the lethal blows necessary and they pulled away down the stretch to clinch the title by a three-point margin with their 11-8 win. In the final of the shootout competition which preceded the final between Scarborough and St Gabriel’s, the trio from Tablepiece held their nerve from point-blank range to outshine their Barataria Anglican counterparts as they got a resounding 77-46 triumph.

Shelica Jones led the way for Tablepiece as she scored 27 of her 45 attempts, with Dayshell Matthews and Kenecia Roachford scoring 25 apiece. Keiana Pierre led the way for Barataria by scoring 17 of her 37 attempts, but her best efforts could only land her team the silver medal.