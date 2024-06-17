PM lacks performance on crucial issues

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister's lack of performance and accountability on crucial issues like crime, road infrastructure and sanitation are appalling.

Crime rates continue to soar, with communities living in constant fear. Despite numerous promises, there's little tangible progress in curbing the violence or addressing the proliferation of illegal firearms.

The roads are in a deplorable state, with potholes and poor maintenance causing accidents and traffic congestion, adding to the daily frustrations of commuters.

Sanitation services are inadequate, leading to unsightly and unhealthy environments, especially in less affluent areas.

The Government's failure to address these fundamental issues reflects a disconnect from the needs of citizens and a lack of effective governance.

The Prime Minister's leadership is increasingly seen as ineffective, raising serious concerns about the administration's ability to manage and improve the country's essential services.

This lack of accountability erodes public trust and leaves many questioning the Government's priorities and commitment to the well-being of the nation.

The citizens deserve a government that not only acknowledges these problems, but actively works towards sustainable solutions with transparency and accountability.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail