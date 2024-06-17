Pembroke, Les Coteaux out of 2024 Tobago Heritage Festival

Patrons are entertained by song, dance and play at the 2023 Pembroke Salaka Feast at the Pembroke Heritage Park, Tobago. - File photo

THE popular Pembroke Salaka Feast and Les Coteaux Folktales and Superstitions are among nine events scratched off this year’s annual Tobago Heritage Festival.

The Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd released the festival schedule on June 17.

It starts on July 1 and runs until August 1 under the theme: We Come Back.

The events removed are the opening night gala, Store Bay’s Wake and Bongo, Black Rock Sea and Pan Festival, Pembroke’s Salaka Feast, Les Coteaux’s Folk Tales and Superstitions, Belle Garden’s Belle Festival, Buccoo’s Goat and Crab Race, Goodwood’s Yam Festival and Old Time Market, along with Scarborough’s Rum shop lime.

A thanksgiving service will kickstart the festival on July 1 at the Scarborough RC Church, followed by a heritage film symposium and a children’s heritage extravaganza on July 2 and 3.

On July 9 and 10, there will be a heritage office décor competition across all THA divisions, which will make way for the Miss Heritage Personality on July 11 at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex. Seven women are vying for the title: Amaiya Yeates, Schrese Trim, Kina McMillan, Kadisha Brasnell, Sineka Caesar, Klavier Simpson and Lennecia McKellar.

On July 13, patrons will see a return of Mt Cullane’s Courtship Codes, which will be followed by Mason Hall’s Games We Used to Play on July 14 and Charlotteville Natural Treasures Day on July 15.

Yesterday’s Children is scheduled for July 17, with a pork tea lime for the Bachelor Night in Moriah which will make way for the Tobago Ole Time Wedding on July 20.

On July 21, there will be a folk fiesta at Shaw Park, followed by returning Mt St George with We Tambrin Story on July 24.

On July 26, there will be the Tobago Heritage Calypso competition followed by the Tobago Ole Time Carnival J’Ouvert and Ole Time Mas on July 27.

Speyside will host its Tobago Harvest on July 28, with Roxborough’s Belmanna riot on July 29.

On July 31, there will be a food fair at Shaw Park, before the celebrations end on August 1 with the Emancipation Day parade.