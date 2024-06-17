Parents need to parent

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In recent years, Trinidad has witnessed a disturbing rise in gang activity, which has become alarmingly attractive to the youth. The allure of instant, portable wealth, symbolised by young women adorned with gold and young men flaunting illegal firearms, draws many into this dangerous lifestyle.

This fascination with the underworld promotes a perilous "live hard, die young" mentality, epitomised by the YOLO (you only live once) slogan, which viewed through their eyes glorifies reckless behaviour rather than offering a constructive life path.

To address this escalating issue, some suggest introducing legislative measures to hold parents or guardians accountable for their children's illegal activities. This controversial proposal aims to instil a sense of responsibility among parents, potentially reducing juvenile delinquency.

While such legislation is contentious, it warrants a thorough examination of its potential benefits and drawbacks, as well as comparisons with similar laws in other countries that have achieved positive outcomes.

The idea of parental responsibility laws is grounded in the belief that parents are the primary influencers in their children's lives. By legally obliging parents to account for their children's misconduct, the state emphasises the critical role of parental involvement in shaping teenagers' behaviours and choices.

This legal structure may encourage parents to be vigilant and proactive, which may reduce their children's inclination to engage in unlawful activity. The idea is that a strong family unit and improved parental supervision can play a major role in deterring youth criminality.

Several countries, including Canada, Australia and the US, have enacted various forms of parental-responsibility laws with mixed success. For instance, in California, US, parents can be held financially liable for damage caused by their children's delinquent acts.

Similarly, in Ontario, Canada, statutes impose fines on parents whose children engage in criminal activities. These provisions aim to create a deterrent effect, encouraging parents to take preventative measures to guide their children towards lawful behaviour.

Evidence from these regions suggests a correlation between such legislation and reduced juvenile crime rates. A study in Western Australia, for example, found a noticeable decline in youth-related offences following the introduction of parental responsibility laws. This suggests that parental engagement and diligence can be encouraged by legal accountability, which will reduce the amount of illegal activity among teenagers.

However, the ethical implications and potential unintended consequences of these laws must be considered. Critics argue that holding parents accountable may disproportionately impact families from disadvantaged backgrounds, where controlling children's behaviour can be challenging due to socio-economic factors. Additionally, such legislation might strain parent-child relationships, resulting in adverse outcomes.

Therefore, while parental responsibility laws have shown promise in certain regions, their implementation should be approached with caution and integrated into a broader strategy that includes support and resources for families. We can be a positive example for other countries by showing that it's possible to find a middle ground and create laws that prioritise parental responsibility.

It's unreasonable to continue with the same approach and hope for different outcomes, so why not consider alternative options? Our children are the future of our country, and like all children, they sometimes require extra support; they need their parents.

The rise in gang activity in Trinidad and the allure it holds for youths require urgent action. Legislative measures to hold parents accountable for their children's actions could be one part of a broad approach to tackling this issue. However, these laws must be carefully considered and implemented alongside supportive measures to ensure they are effective and equitable.

To achieve this, it is crucial to involve all stakeholders – including parents, community leaders, educators, law enforcement, and policymakers – in drafting legislation. By working collaboratively, Trinidad can develop a comprehensive strategy to address the root causes of youth delinquency and create a safer, more supportive environment for its young people.

S BENOIS SELMAN

Woodbrook