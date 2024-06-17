New Zealand end T20 World Cup on a high

New Zealand bowler Lockie Ferguson celebrates a wicket against Papua New Guinea in the ICC T20 World Cup match at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba, on June 17, 2024. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

IT was a bitter-sweet day for the New Zealand cricket team as a player, who will be remembered as a New Zealand legend played his last T20 World Cup match, while another created history by bowling four overs for zero runs at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on June 17.

Despite the day being a memorable one for left-arm pacer Trent Boult and right-arm fast bowler Lockie Ferguson, New Zealand said farewell to the 2024 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup as they failed to advance to the Super 8.

New Zealand ended their World Cup campaign on a high with a seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, but heading into the match the “Black Caps” knew they were only playing for pride.

The match, despite being meaningless from a team perspective, saw Ferguson finish with figures of three wickets for zero runs in four overs.

Boult, a great of the game, said the match against PNG would be his last T20 World Cup match for New Zealand.

Boult has consistently performed with his swing and ability to bowl yorkers.

“It feels a little bit weird…very proud with what I have done in the black cap,” Boult said in a TV interview between the two innings on Monday.

Boult said bowling alongside Tim Southee has been special. “Obviously a very good friend of mine shared the dressing room for well over a dozen years. A partnership that I have really enjoyed...it is nice to be out there the last couple times with him over the last couple days.”

Boult, 34, is just seven months younger than Southee.

“Amazing servant of our game,” New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said about Boult in a post-match media conference.

“He is still bowling beautifully, still fit and strong is a testament to all the work he has put in.” Williamson, Boult and Southee all represented New Zealand at the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup.

Williamson said Ferguson’s achievement was “incredible.”

Ferguson became just the second bowler in T20 International cricket to concede zero runs in four overs.

In 2021, Canadian left-arm spinner Saad Bin Zafar grabbed two wickets for zero runs in four overs against Panama.

New Zealand ended their campaign with two wins in four matches and PNG finished with zero victories in Group C.

West Indies and Afghanistan have advanced out of the group and will play in the Super 8.

Batting first on Monday, it was a struggle for the PNG batsmen after rain delayed the start of the match by one hour.

The PNG innings never found any rhythm, losing wickets regularly.

Boult, along with fellow opening pacer Southee, made life difficult as the aging pair showed they still had the goods.

Ferguson stole the spotlight from Boult somewhat, as his remarkable bowling effort helped dismiss PNG for 78 in 19.4 overs.

Boult, who ended with 2/14 in four overs, was hugged by a few of his team-mates after bowling his fourth and final over of the match.

Southee grabbed 2/11 in four overs and spinner Ish Sodhi, who was struck by Norman Vanua for a couple boundaries at the end of the innings, took 2/29 in 3.4 overs.

Charles Amini and Vanua scored 17 and 14 respectively for PNG.

In response, New Zealand scored 79/3 in 12.2 overs to wrap up the victory.

Opener Devon Conway top scored with 35, Daryl Mitchell struck 19 not out and Williamson pitched in with an unbeaten 18.

Kabua Morea was a bright spark for PNG with 2/4 in 2.2 overs.

Summarised Scores:

PAPUA NEW GUINEA 78 (19.4 overs) (Charles Amini 17; Lockie Ferguson 3/0, Tim Southee 2/11, Trent Boult 2/14, Ish Sodhi 2/29) vs NEW ZEALAND 79/3 (12.2 overs) (Devon Conway 35, Daryl Mitchell 19 not out; Kabua Morea 2/4). New Zealand won by seven wickets.