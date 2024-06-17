More consideration for public, please

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Do the different authorities genuinely consider citizens when making decisions that impact their everyday lives? This question becomes particularly pertinent in the wake of last week’s events.

Firstly, on Wednesday, the World Cup T20 game between the West Indies and New Zealand was held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Traffic gridlock was witnessed as early as 3 pm on all roads leading to the venue.

After enduring this nightmare, ticket holders faced catastrophic park-and-ride arrangements to get to and from the academy, with many having to trek back to collect their vehicles after the game.

Upon finally arriving at the venue, many discovered that the seats they paid for were nowhere to be found, forcing attendants to scramble to accommodate frustrated patrons.

If you lived in the West and survived Wednesday night's ordeal, Thursday morning brought further frustration with another traffic gridlock. Contractors/administrators decided it was best to carry out roadworks on the Cocorite stretch, reducing the number of lanes available to those travelling east during peak morning hours. This issue continued on Friday but was managed slightly better.

In both instances, VIPs with their security details bullied their way through the gridlock, leaving ordinary citizens to fend for themselves.

Don’t we deserve a bit more consideration?

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail