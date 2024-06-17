Missing man's body found in Freeport

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE body of Justin Dean has been found just off the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Freeport.

The body was discovered on the afternoon of June 17, near the Highway Roti Shop. Police and CSI officers were on the scene.

Dean, 20, of Freeport, was reported missing on June 16 by relatives.

The Hunters Search and Rescue team led by Vallence Rambharat was searching for him when his body was found.

Newsday will update the story as details become available.