Milan Soto is Miss Latin Spring 2024

Milan Soto, 23, winner of the Miss Latin Spring TT 2024 held at the TNT Limers club in Chaguanas on June 2. - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

GREVIC ALVARADO

Venezuelan Milan Soto was chosen as Miss Latin Spring Trinidad and Tobago 2024 at the TNT Limers club in Chaguanas on June 2.

Soto, 23, represented Chaguanas. She also won the Miss Elegance title, parading in a gala white dress with a low-cut back.

The contest was organised by Latin event promoter Genesis Yohana. Eight women participated after several months of preparation.

Roxana Monte de Oca, 20, representing Curepe; Alexa López, 18, Cunupia; and Marielis Martinez, 23, Kelly Village, completed winners' row.

Kelly Gonzalez, 23, San Juan; Arianny Rosas, 18, San Fernando; Eliandrys Peralta, 29, Port of Spain; and Danielys Hernandez, 20, St Augustine, also participated.

Soto thanked the organisers for allowing her and her catwalk companions to fulfil a dream.

“It is gratifying and makes us proud to participate in a beauty pageant. For Venezuelan women it has been a tradition since we were children, and being able to achieve it while in another country as migrants is something incredible.”

Genesis Yohana complimented the contestants for their efforts.

“It is very nice to see how they prepared themselves to give their best. Seeing them on stage shining and doing it responsibly is what drives us to continue organising these types of competitions.”

This was the second edition of the Miss Latin Spring TT. The first was won by Jhuismar León.

The contestants, who each had a sponsor, paraded in swimsuits and gala costumes and finally answered the jury's questions.

“We wanted the contest to be as similar as possible to international beauty pageants and that's what we did,” Yohana said.