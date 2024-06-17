Man, boy wounded in Enterprise shooting

A 27-year-old man was fighting for his life at hospital and a 13-year-old boy barely escaped being badly wounded after a gunman shot them in Enterprise on the morning of June 17.

The two have been identified as Rahim “P2” Parris and Ronaldo “Naldo” Francois.

Police told Newsday Parris was in his yard at Mc Carthy Street, Enterprise, selling juices and water. Francois came to buy a drink from Parris when a vehicle pulled up and an armed man got out and opened fire.

Francois was hit in the arm and suffered a graze to one of his legs. Parris was shot several times.

They were both taken to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where Francois was treated. Parris was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

While police described Francois' injuries as non-life-threatening, Parris remained in a serious condition up to publication time.