Maloney Pacers lift Momentum basketball title

Maloney Pacers standout player Tyrese Fields takes a free throw against Point Fortin Veterans in the semifinal of the Momentum under-23 basketball invitational at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena on June 8. - Photo courtesy Momentum basketball

Maloney Pacers stormed to the Momentum under-23 basketball invitational tournament title on June 15 when they got an exciting 83-76 victory over the Coach KG Elite team at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena.

The Pacers were led by a fantastic performance from Leshaun Alfred, who poured in a game-high 25 points, to go along with 14 boards and four timely blocks. Alfred and the Pacers received an almighty challenge from the Elite team, as Christian Borneo put in a monstrous performance and definitely made his presence felt in the post. Borneo led Elite with 20 points, made five blocks and also pulled down an absurd 27 boards as he tried to will his team to the title.

Borneo's efforts weren't good enough to lead Elite to the coveted prize, though, as the Pacers assumed an early lead and held their own throughout to get the win.

The Pacers jumped to a 25-14 lead after the first quarter, and they held a 46-38 lead at the half despite a spirited showing by Elite in the second quarter.

Elite continued their fightback in the third quarter as they outscored Pacers by a 19-16 margin in the period to reduce the Pacers' lead to five points. The Pacers led 62-57 at the end of the third quarter.

The Pacers attack found back their straps in the final quarter as they edged their opponents 21-19 in the last period to clinch the eventual seven-point victory and grab the $6,000 first-place prize.

In the third-place match, New Chapter Global Sport Academy flexed their muscles as they got an 88-81 win over Point Fortin Veterans to finish with the bronze medal. Adam Salazar had a great game for New Chapter and he drained a game-high 34 points, to go along with 12 boards.