Horizons to present 14 artists in New Faces 7

Horizons Art Gallery will present its seventh annual New Faces exhibition with a selection of works by emerging artists each with their own distinctive style.

A media release said New Faces came about as a response to two frequently asked questions. The first, asked often by art collectors, was: “Who are the new talents to look out for?”

The second, asked by new artists and graduating art-students, was: “Where can we find a forum to gain exposure for our work?”

The answer to both is summed up in this exhibition, Horizon said.

Featured this year are 14 relatively unknown artists. The New Faces of 2024 are Alicia Nathai-Achong, Yah Yah, Jacinta Charles, Ife Alexander, Erin Krogh, Nadira Mahabir, Christopher Garcia (Fidel), Christiane Lucas, Camille Borde, Aikida Edwards, Perry Kiezer, Gail Huggins, Salisha Khan Dennison and Chantal Quamina.

This gathering of creative talents offers a wide variety of styles and subject matter. With work ranging from beautiful landscapes and portraiture to mixed media, encaustic art and digital art, there is sure to be something for everyone, the release said.

The opening night of New Faces 2024 is on June 18, 6.30 pm-8 pm, at the gallery, 37 Mucurapo Road, St James.

For those who cant make it n person, view the video catalogue feature on Facebook via the link: https://www.facebook.com/Horizonsarttrinidad/