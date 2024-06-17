Father's Day feelings

Fathers of the Shrine of Wisdom Knowledge and Understanding celebrate Father's Day with their children at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Father's Day, celebrated on June 16, allowed families the perfect opportunity to honour and express their love for the fathers who play pivotal roles in their lives.

Amidst these heartfelt celebrations, the Nelson Street Girls' RC School, Port of Spain, stood out with its 8th annual Daddy Daughter Dance, held on June 14.

The event drew students and their fathers, all dressed in their finest attire, ready to create unforgettable memories together. Against the backdrop of music and laughter, fathers proudly twirled their daughters on the dance floor, capturing moments of happiness and strengthening the bonds that define Father's Day in Trinidad and Tobago.