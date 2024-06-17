N Touch
News

Father's Day feelings

Fathers of the Shrine of Wisdom Knowledge and Understanding celebrate Father's Day with their children at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale
Fathers of the Shrine of Wisdom Knowledge and Understanding celebrate Father's Day with their children at the Queen's Park Savannah, Port of Spain - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Father's Day, celebrated on June 16, allowed families the perfect opportunity to honour and express their love for the fathers who play pivotal roles in their lives.

Amidst these heartfelt celebrations, the Nelson Street Girls' RC School, Port of Spain, stood out with its 8th annual Daddy Daughter Dance, held on June 14.

The event drew students and their fathers, all dressed in their finest attire, ready to create unforgettable memories together. Against the backdrop of music and laughter, fathers proudly twirled their daughters on the dance floor, capturing moments of happiness and strengthening the bonds that define Father's Day in Trinidad and Tobago.

Principal Lisa Lynch, left, stands with students and their fathers at the schools Daddy Daughter Dance. Fr Martin Sirju, right, was in attendance. - Photo by Roger Jacob 

Nelson Street Girls RC School hosted their 8th annual Daddy Daughter Dance ahead of Father's Day on June 16. - Photo by Roger Jacob 

Makayla Bonas, 6, and her dad Tesson took part in Nelson Street Girls' RC School's 8th annual Daddy Daughter Dance on June 14. - Photo by Roger Jacob 

Avyiah, 8, and Avyann, 6, held onto their father Damion Maynard at the Nelson Street Girls RC School's 8th annual Daddy Daughter Dance. - Photo by Roger Jacob 

Kendell Williams teaches his son Kamden how to bat a ball as they celebrate Father's Day at the Queen's Park Savannah - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Annisha Victor and her father Denzil danced together at the Nelson Street Girls RC School Daddy Daughter Dance on June 14. - Photo by Roger Jacob 

Comments

"Father’s Day feelings"

More in this section