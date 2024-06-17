Ethan McMillan-Cole fastest qualifier at CCCAN event

TT swimmer Liam Carrington. -

ETHAN McMillan-Cole swam his way to the fastest time in the boys 11-12 100-metre breaststroke qualifiers when the Central American and Caribbean Swimming Federation (CCCAN) Championships splashed off in Mexico on June 17.

The English-based McMillan-Cole was the fastest qualifier in one minute, 14.36 seconds (1:14.36). Costa Rican Eliel Torres was second fastest in 1:15.93 and Mexican Fernando Munoz Martinez was third best in 1:16.28. TT's Kyle Leera also advanced as he finished fifth 1:17.89.

TT had an impressive showing in the girls 11-12 200m individual medley. Taylor Marchan was the third fastest in 2:40.40 and Marena Martinez was eighth in 2:44.38 as both swimmers progressed. Mexico, who are expected to have an excellent showing at home, grabbed the first two spots in the event with Alex Lara Garcia ending first in 2:37.07 and Joanna Delgadillo Aranda second in 2:37.91.

Other qualifiers for TT were Aimee Le Blanc (girls 13-14 200m individual medley); Alejandro Agard (boys 13-14 200m individual medley); Isabella Dieffenthaller (girls 15-17 200m individual medley); Liam Carrington (boys 15-17 200m individual medley); Zachary Anthony (boys 15-17 200m individual medley); Zalayhar Lewis (girls 11-12 100m breaststroke); Aaron Colthrust (boys 13-14 100m breaststroke); Agard (boys 13-14 100m breastsroke); Catherine Dieffenthaller and Tyla Ho A Shu (girls 15-17 100m breaststroke); and Liam Roberts and Anpherne Bernard (boys 15-17 100m breaststroke).

Nikoli Blackman, who was one of the stars for TT at the 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games held in TT, is on the team. Olympian Cherelle Thompson is also aiming for a medal at the meet.

Action at CCCAN takes place daily until June 22.