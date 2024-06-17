Debe man crushed to death by truck

A 27-year-old man of Debe was crushed to death by a 20-tonne Mack truck on Monday.

Ryan Sookoo of Cuchawan Trace, was crossing the SS Erin Road, Debe when he reportedly walked into the truck around 2.10 pm.

An interim police report said the action caused Sookoo to ‘go under” the left back wheel of the truck and he was run over.

Sgt Ramsumair and PC Roopan responded and interviewed the 48-year-old driver of Mohess Village, Penal. PC Roopan also administered a breathalyser test on the driver, recording a reading of zero per cent.

W/Cpl St John from the San Fernando police station, CSI W/Cpl Charles processed the scene. DMO Dr Benny also examined the body, made a pronouncement and ordered its removal to a funeral home pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre.

St John is continuing enquiries.