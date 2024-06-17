Caribbean Airlines back on board for Cricket Carnival Guyana

An artiste performs during the One Guyana concert for Cricket Carnival 2023 in Guyana. - Photo courtesy Cricket Carnival 592

CARIBBEAN Airlines Ltd has announced its continued support as the official airline for Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024, marking the second consecutive year of partnership with this event.

The Cricket Carnival was conceptualised by Guyana to coincide with its hosting of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals. It features a host of other activities for fans to enjoy outside of cricket, including concerts, food festivals, bar hopping and mas.

In a media release on June 17, CAL said it "is committed to fostering connections across the Caribbean, not only for people but also for the rich cultural heritage that binds the region together."

Cricket Carnival Guyana, scheduled from September 19 to October 6, promises an exciting line-up of events that celebrate the vibrancy and diversity of Caribbean culture.

CAL will host an airport activation event to welcome attendees to the Cricket Carnival, enhancing their travel experience from the moment they arrive.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, said, "Caribbean Airlines is more than just a carrier; we are a connecting medium in the region, bridging not only destinations but also the diverse cultures and traditions that make the Caribbean unique. Our continued support for Cricket Carnival Guyana exemplifies our commitment to the cultural and social fabric of our communities. We are proud to play a role in bringing people together to celebrate our shared heritage and passion for cricket."

Guyana Minister of Tourism Oneidge Walrond said the partnership with CAL "significantly enhances the quality and success of this major event, and it speaks volumes about the power and potential of collaboration between the corporate and entertainment sectors.

"Their backing is a testament to the confidence the airline has in the potential of this event and in Guyana's vibrant tourism sector. As we continue to grow and develop Cricket Carnival, we are optimistic that Caribbean Airlines will remain a steadfast partner in this journey."

Key events of Cricket Carnival Guyana 2024:

Berbice Chutney Show – September 20

Brunch in the Country – September 22

One Guyana Concert – September 25

Pan On The Beach – October 3