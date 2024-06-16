West Indies women lose first ODI to Sri Lanka by six wickets

West Indies batter Stafanie Taylor bats during the first ODI against Sri Lanka. PHOTO COURTESY CRICKET WEST INDIES MEDIA - CRICKET WEST INDIES MEDIA

A MODEST batting effort by the West Indies women led to a six-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka in the opening game of a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka on June 15.

The experienced trio of captain Hayley Matthews, Stafanie Taylor and Shemaine Campbelle all got starts, but failed to convert as West Indies were dismissed for 195 in 47.1 overs.

After losing opener Rashada Williams for six, Matthews and Campbelle steered West Indies to 75/1 after 18 overs. Sugandika Kumari then struck twice in one over for Sri Lanka as Matthews was dismissed for 38 off 53 balls and Campbelle returned to the pavilion with 27 off 51.

West Indies did not have any other partnerships of note for the rest of the innings. Taylor scored 33 off 56 deliveries, but the other batters did not cope with the Sri Lankan bowlers.

Kumari ended with 3/30 in nine overs and Kavisha Dilhari picked up 3/41 in 9.1 overs.

Vishmi Gunaratne and Chamari Athapaththu put on 88 for the first wicket for Sri Lanka in less than 14 overs to put the home team in a strong position. Like West Indies, Sri Lanka lost quick wickets after a commanding start, falling to 101/3 in the 17th over. Gunaratne (40), Athapaththu (38) and Dilhari (duck) were all dismissed with Aaliyah Alleyene grabbing two of the three wickets.

Harshitha Samarawickrama and Hasini Perera then guided Sri Lanka to 198/4 in 34.1 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the series. Samarawickrama struck 44 not out off 53 deliveries and Perera hit 43 off 59 balls.

Medium pacer Alleyne took 2/22 in six overs and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher snatched 2/31 in 5.1 overs.

The second match will bowl off on Tuesday at 12.30 am TT time.

Summarised Scores:

WEST INDIES 195 (47.1 overs) (Hayley Matthews 38, Stafanie Taylor 33, Shemaine Campbelle 27; Sugandika Kumari 3/30, Kavisha Dilhari 3/41) vs SRI LANKA 198/4 (34.1 overs) (Harshitha Samarawickrama 44 not out, Hasini Perera 43, Vishmi Gunaratne 40; Aaliyah Alleyne 2/22, Afy Fletcher 2/31). Sri Lanka won by six wickets.