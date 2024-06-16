Teenage girl among 2 shot in Cunupia

A teenage girl was shot in the foot by a gunman who stormed her yard and began shooting at her. A 21-year-old man was also shot multiple times.

At around 3.30 pm on Saturday, Tianne Malone, 19, and Tyrese Howard, 21, were liming outside their home at Sampson Street, Cunupia.

A man with a gun got out of a Nissan Tiida car, pointed the gun in their direction and began shooting at them.

Malone and Howard tried to run to safety.

Malone ran into the house, where she began to feel a burning sensation in her right foot and saw she was bleeding.

Howard ran to the back of the house but the gunman continued chasing him.

Howard fell and the gunman shot at him several more times before escaping.

The two were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility by relatives.

Howard was transferred to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where he remains warded in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact the nearest police station or Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS.