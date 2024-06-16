Teen among 3 held after Sangre Grande barbecue robbery

- File photo

A 17-year-old boy was among three people held by police minutes after a robbery at popular fast-food barbecue chain Max Grill in Sangre Grande on Saturday.

Around 5 pm, the owner and four workers were at the food establishment when two men entered and announced a robbery.

The bandits, one of whom was armed, beat the owner and one worker before stealing almost $10,000 in cash.

The bandits escaped in a gold Nissan Almera while the injured men were taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital.

Police issued an all-points bulletin for the getaway car.

Officers on patrol along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway intercepted the car near O’Meara Road and arrested three people, including a teenage boy.

The minor and a 23-year-old suspect are from Tunapuna, while the other suspect, 25, has multiple addresses, including Chaguanas, Marabella and D’Abadie.