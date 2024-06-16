Stars sweep Patriots by 151,465 votes
THE incumbent Star slate swept aside the United Patriots slate 213,651 to 62,186 votes in the UNC’s internal elections on June 15.
These were the preliminary results of the elections that were released by the party’s election management committee on June 16.
Within the Star slate, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen received the highest number of votes, 3,479, in winning the north east representative post on the UNC national executive (natex).
Ameen was UNC vice-chairman in the previous natex.
On the Patriot side, Deochand Ramjit Singh got the highest number of votes, 4,056, in his unsuccessful bid for the international relations officer.
Robert Amar, who contested a deputy political leader post as an independent candidate, received the lowest number of votes of all candidates in the election, 426.
When preliminary results were announced at her Siparia constituency office in Penal on June 15, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the results showed the party had elected a functioning natex.
She added that the party was now fully energised and mobilised to take on the PNM.
At a news conference in McBean, Couva on June 16, Patriots slate leader Mayaro MP Rushton Paray accepted the results.
He thanked the UNC’s membership for participating in the elections and congratulated the Star slate on its victory.
While the Patriots had made several complaints about irregularities during the election, Paray said the slate was not taking the matter any further.
Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne said the campaign is now over.
She added that the objective of the Patriots’ campaign was for the promotion of a stronger UNC.
Paray, Haynes-Alleyne and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir unsuccessfully contested the three deputy political leader posts that were up for grabs in the elections.
Incumbent deputy leaders Dr Roodal Moonilal, Jearlean John and David Lee all retained their posts.
Paray did not rule out the possibility of challenging Persad-Bissessar for the political leader’s post when it comes up for election next year.
UNC National Executive election preliminary results
Deputy political leaders
Amar, Robert 426
Haynes-Alleyne, Anita 3,780
John, Jearlean 13,083
Lee, David 12,734
Moonilal, Roodal 13,256
Paray, Rushton 4,043
Ragbir, Rai 3,279
Chairman-
Lalla, Larry N. 3,895
Tancoo, Davendranath 13,228
Deputy chairman
Abdulla, Germaine 4,019
Jailal, Hamlyn 13,250
Policy and Strategy officer
Hosein, Saddam 13,426
Taklalsingh, Kiel Kiran 4,054
Education officer
Ratiram, Ravi 13,304
Seepersad, Shanta Devi 3,953
Research officer
Ali, Jason 3,950
Sobers, Sean 13,214
Elections Officer
Archie, William 3,874
Ram, Arnold 13,331
Treasurer
Manchoon, Curtis 3,774
Ramoutarsingh, Viliana Maria 13,389
Party organizer
Awong, Henry 3,812
Padarath, Barry 13,386
International relations officer
Morris, Wilfred Nicholas 13,169
Ramjit Singh, Deochand 4,056
Tobago regional representative
Phillip, Kenwyn 13,322
Roberts, Chinelle 3,855
North west regional representative
Shanklin, Ricky 3,871
Zakour, Eli 13,287
North east regional representative
Ameen, Khadijah 13,479
Rigsby, Jairzinho 3,686
Central regional representative
Ali, Roshan 3,775
Mohit, Vandana 13,399
South regional representative
Boodram, Shanty 13,394
Mohammed, Imran Wayne 3,789
