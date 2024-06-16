Stars sweep Patriots by 151,465 votes

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, fourth right, and the Star Team in Couva on May 27. - Photo courtesy Kamla Persad-Bissessar's Facebook page

THE incumbent Star slate swept aside the United Patriots slate 213,651 to 62,186 votes in the UNC’s internal elections on June 15.

These were the preliminary results of the elections that were released by the party’s election management committee on June 16.

Within the Star slate, St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen received the highest number of votes, 3,479, in winning the north east representative post on the UNC national executive (natex).

Ameen was UNC vice-chairman in the previous natex.

On the Patriot side, Deochand Ramjit Singh got the highest number of votes, 4,056, in his unsuccessful bid for the international relations officer.

Robert Amar, who contested a deputy political leader post as an independent candidate, received the lowest number of votes of all candidates in the election, 426.

When preliminary results were announced at her Siparia constituency office in Penal on June 15, UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the results showed the party had elected a functioning natex.

She added that the party was now fully energised and mobilised to take on the PNM.

At a news conference in McBean, Couva on June 16, Patriots slate leader Mayaro MP Rushton Paray accepted the results.

He thanked the UNC’s membership for participating in the elections and congratulated the Star slate on its victory.

While the Patriots had made several complaints about irregularities during the election, Paray said the slate was not taking the matter any further.

Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne said the campaign is now over.

She added that the objective of the Patriots’ campaign was for the promotion of a stronger UNC.

Paray, Haynes-Alleyne and Cumuto/Manzanilla MP Dr Rai Ragbir unsuccessfully contested the three deputy political leader posts that were up for grabs in the elections.

Incumbent deputy leaders Dr Roodal Moonilal, Jearlean John and David Lee all retained their posts.

Paray did not rule out the possibility of challenging Persad-Bissessar for the political leader’s post when it comes up for election next year.

UNC National Executive election preliminary results

Deputy political leaders

Amar, Robert 426

Haynes-Alleyne, Anita 3,780

John, Jearlean 13,083

Lee, David 12,734

Moonilal, Roodal 13,256

Paray, Rushton 4,043

Ragbir, Rai 3,279

Chairman-

Lalla, Larry N. 3,895

Tancoo, Davendranath 13,228

Deputy chairman

Abdulla, Germaine 4,019

Jailal, Hamlyn 13,250

Policy and Strategy officer

Hosein, Saddam 13,426

Taklalsingh, Kiel Kiran 4,054

Education officer

Ratiram, Ravi 13,304

Seepersad, Shanta Devi 3,953

Research officer

Ali, Jason 3,950

Sobers, Sean 13,214

Elections Officer

Archie, William 3,874

Ram, Arnold 13,331

Treasurer

Manchoon, Curtis 3,774

Ramoutarsingh, Viliana Maria 13,389

Party organizer

Awong, Henry 3,812

Padarath, Barry 13,386

International relations officer

Morris, Wilfred Nicholas 13,169

Ramjit Singh, Deochand 4,056

Tobago regional representative

Phillip, Kenwyn 13,322

Roberts, Chinelle 3,855

North west regional representative

Shanklin, Ricky 3,871

Zakour, Eli 13,287

North east regional representative

Ameen, Khadijah 13,479

Rigsby, Jairzinho 3,686

Central regional representative

Ali, Roshan 3,775

Mohit, Vandana 13,399

South regional representative

Boodram, Shanty 13,394

Mohammed, Imran Wayne 3,789