Safiyyah Shudeen is the hijabi boxer

Safiyyah Shudeen was inspired by Kyrgyzstani fighter Valentina Shevchenko, and took up kickboxing and Muay Thai. - Josette Nicole Deonanan

AT 27, Safiyyah Shudeen is breaking new ground as a hijabi boxer from Manahambre, Princes Town.

Training at Lions Muay Thai Gym, Shudeen began her boxing journey at 25 and has quickly made a name for herself under the guidance of National Kickboxing Council of Trinidad and Tobago (NKCTT) president Brendon Burke and manager Shakeer Shah.

Shudeen's path to boxing was unconventional.

Growing up with three brothers, she developed a love for physical sports, dabbling in gymnastics, volleyball and weightlifting before finding her true passion in kickboxing.

"I’ve always been a bit of a tomboy," she said. "Kickboxing was the only sport that truly completed me."

Inspired by Kyrgyzstani fighter Valentina Shevchenko, Shudeen took up kickboxing and Muay Thai.

Her biggest hurdle was overcoming the fear of failure.

"It was not an overnight process. Consistency and effort helped me believe in myself," she explained.

Shudeen's journey as a hijabi boxer is noteworthy but not unusual to her.

"I wear a bit more clothing, but no one pays attention to that," she said.

Her colleagues respect her faith, often pausing sessions for her to fix her hijab or for prayer times.

"Martial arts focus on heart, discipline, and mental strength, not appearances."

Her training is rigorous, especially during fight camps.

"My day starts with an 8 am session, followed by a rest and then another session at 6 pm," Shudeen details.

Despite the intensity, she enjoys the routine. Balancing training with life requires discipline and time management, but Shudeen prioritises her workouts.

Pushing beyond physical limits is tough, but Shudeen credits her coach for constant motivation. "A good coach reminds you why you’re doing it and believes in your vision."

For Shudeen, victory signifies the fruition of hard work and sacrifices, aligned with her faith.

"It's a reminder of my capabilities, but the real prize is doing what I love daily."

Though she doesn’t see herself as a role model, Shudeen is aware of the impact she has.

"I’m delighted to inspire young girls to achieve excellence without compromising their faith and dignity."

Her advice to young aspiring athletes is simple: "Dedicate yourself, believe in hard work, and persevere regardless of representation."

Shudeen hopes her presence in the sport changes perceptions about Muslim women.

"The hijab does not limit us; it protects us," she said.

She focuses on being the best version of herself, hoping it helps break age-old stereotypes.

Looking ahead, Shudeen aims to continue fighting, winning as many matches as possible, and eventually competing internationally.

"I want to be the greatest female kickboxer from TT and teach the art to other women."

Her next match is scheduled for August.