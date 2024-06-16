Mixed views on Lengua/Indian Walk by-election

A Lengua/Indian Walk resident talks to Newsday about the June 17 by-election during an interview last week. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THERE were mixed views from residents of Lengua/Indian Walk about the by-election that will take place in their district on June 17.

The views varied from indifference to the belief that Lengua/Indian Walk could benefit from the outcome of the by-election.

Newsday obtained this sample of views during a visit to Lengua/Indian Walk on June 12.

At the end of the August 2023 local government elections, no winner was declared in the district, which falls under the UNC-controlled Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC).

The UNC filed a petition on August 21, 2023, after two recounts led to the PNM's Autly Granthume being announced the winner over Nicole Gopaul on election night, August 14, 2023.

Granthume initially received 1,430 votes compared to Gopaul-Jones’s 1,425. But at the end of the first recount, each candidate received 1,428 votes.

The Elections and Boundaries Commission's (EBC) returning officer rejected a special ballot in favour of Gopaul – which would have broken the tie.

At that time, the EBC said a by-election was needed to resolve the tie.

The UNC's petition called for the rejected special ballot to be counted and Gopaul to be declared the winner.

In March, the Court of Appeal dismissed the petition and held that the election rules under the Representation of the People Act allowed for the rejection of the special ballot.

This cleared the way for a by-election in Lengua/Indian Walk.

Granthume and Gopaul have been chosen by the PNM and UNC respectively to contest the district again. Electrician Peterson Morales will be contesting as an independent candidate.

Traditionally, local government elections attract lower interest and voter turnouts than general elections. Local government by-elections usually see even lower turnouts.

Some Lengua/Indian Walk residents were not interested.

A resident named Arlene, who has lived in Lengua/Indian Walk since 1985, said, "I don't really see it as helping out anything."

But she added, "I am going to vote."

Arlene did not know much about Granthume, Gopaul or Morales, though she said she knew Granthume was a pastor.

Arlene was asked what she would like the victorious candidate to address as priorities in Lengua/Indian Walk.

"I want to see that they help people who they really need, because the economy is very hard, and I would like to know that they helping people, people with their children, schoolbooks, schools and even groceries, because the cost of living is too high and it has too much of crime."

Arlene hoped the councillor would see there is more policing in the district, especially closer to schools.

"These schoolchildren and them. They out of it too. Just as well."

Arlene was uncertain about opportunities in Lengua/Indian Walk for young people to engage in positive activities.

"I don't know much young people, to be honest. But I know sometimes it has sporting areas down Mandingo Road. There is a field where the children could play football and so.

"But I don't know about anything otherwise, to be honest."

Asked if she saw Lengua/Indian Walk benefiting from the by-election, Arlene said, "No."

She believed politicians, regardless of party, will continue to behave or misbehave as they usually do.

"PNM, UNC, whoever. I don't see any difference."

Beverly Wilson, 57, who has lived in the district for the last two years, had a different perspective. Wilson believed Lengua/Indian Walk will benefit from the by-election's outcome.

"I find we could give people a chance to see what they will do."

Wilson added, "I am familiar with the PNM from 18 years.

"I have not jumped ship and I have not decided to jump ship."

Wilson was familiar with Granthume before he contested the local government elections last year: she said she grew up with him.

"Very nice person. Very helpful, even though before he went to be elected. Pastor Autly Granthume, besides being a pastor, he loves helping people."

Wilson did not know much about Gopaul or Morales.

She identified improving the road infrastructure as a priority for the new councillor

Wilson was grateful for recent improvements in the water supply to Lengua/Indian Walk.

"I thank God for that. I am grateful for the water."

She was confident that Granthume, if he is elected on June 17, will work on fixing roads in the district.

Resident Ravi Dyal, 54, said he was not following anything concerning the by-election.

"No. No. No."

Dyal did not think the by-election or the candidates contesting it would help Lengua/Indian Walk residents in any way.

"It wouldn't make a difference. It's come and go. The same thing all the time."

Dyal identified fixing the roads as the main priority for whoever is elected councillor.

Several other residents declined to be interviewed.

In a statement on June 12, the EBC said it is fully prepared for the election and has taken all necessary steps to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

"As per standard rules and practices, the voting hours will be from 6 am-6 pm."

In addition to Lengua/Indian Walk, there will also be a by-election in Quinam/Morne Diablo on June 17. A vacancy arose in the latter district after the death of its UNC councillor Diptee

Ramnath last December. Ramnath was also chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation at that time.

The UNC's Sara Sookdeo and the PNM's Anderson Nanan are contesting this by-election

The total number of eligible voters for both by-elections is 16,834. Lengua/Indian Walk has 8,465 eligible voters and Quinam/Morne Diablo 8,369.

In terms of special electors, the EBC said there are 72 in Lengua/Indian Walk and 61 for Quinam/Morne Diablo. This is a total of 133 special electors, who, because of the nature of their job (such as members of the protective services) are unable to vote during the periods allotted for regular voters. Voting for special electors took place from June 12-14.

There are five polling stations for Lengua/Indian Walk voters and six for voters from Quinam/Morne Diablo.

After filing his nomination papers on May 24, Granthume was confident of victory on June 17.

“I feel great. I am prepared to do battle.”

Granthume said he has been on the ground since the recount of the votes for Lengua/Indian Walk had been taking place.

On the same day, Gopaul was also confident she would win.

She said she too has been on the ground working and campaigning to ensure that this time around, the results are clear.

"I will bring home the victory to the UNC."

Morales, who contested local government elections on a previous occasion, felt his chances are better this time.

"The results of the last election told me people are fed up of the two parties and want change. I can be that change. I can make the difference.”

Polling stations:

Lengua/Indian Walk:

Princes Town West Secondary School.

St Croix Community Centre

Lengua Islamia TIA Primary School

St Michael's AC Primary School

Fifth Company Baptist Primary School

Quinam/Morne Diablo:

Penal Quinam Government Primary School

Morne Diablo RC Primary School

Moolchan Trace Community Centre

Kubairsingh Penal Rock Hindu Primary School

Penal Rock Road RC Primary School

Penal Rock Presbyterian Primary School