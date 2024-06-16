Lengua/Indian Walk, Morne Diablo/Quinam voters go to polls on Monday

PNM candidate Autly Granthume, centre, is welcomed with a party of flag-flying supporters, tassa and African drummers as well as Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi, second from left, and Trade Minister Paula Gopee Scoon, third from left, as he filed his nomination papers at the Princes Town East Secondary School on May 24. - Photo by Yvonne Webb

VOTERS in Lengua/Indian Walk and Morne Diablo/Quinam districts go to the polls on June 17 to vote in by-elections in their respective districts.

In a statement on June 12, the EBC said it is fully prepared for these by-elections and has taken all necessary steps to ensure a smooth and fair voting process.

“As per standard rules and practices, the voting hours will be from 6 am-6 pm.”

The total number of eligible voters for both by-elections is 16,834. Lengua/Indian Walk has 8,465 eligible voters and Quinam/Morne Diablo has 8,369.

In terms of special electors, the EBC said there are 72 in Lengua/Indian Walk and 61 for Quinam/Morne Diablo. This is a total of 133 special electors, who, because of the nature of their job (such as members of the protective services) are unable to vote during the periods allotted for regular voters. Voting for special electors took place from June 12-14.

In Lengua/Indian Walk, the PNM’s Autly Granthume and the UNC’s Nicole Gopaul will have a rematch of their political contest for the district in last August’s local government elections.

At the end of those elections, no winner was declared in the district, which falls under the UNC-controlled Princes Town Regional Corporation (PTRC).

The UNC filed a petition on August 21, 2023, after two recounts led to the PNM’s Autly Granthume being announced the winner over Nicole Gopaul on election night, August 14, 2023.

Granthume initially received 1,430 votes compared to Gopaul’s 1,425. But at the end of the first recount, each candidate received 1,428 votes.

The EBC returning officer rejected a special ballot in favour of Gopaul – which would have broken the tie.

At that time, the EBC said a by-election was needed to resolve the tie.

The UNC’s petition called for the rejected special ballot to be counted and for Gopaul to be declared the winner.

In March, the Court of Appeal dismissed the petition and held that the election rules under the Representation of the People Act allowed for the rejection of the special ballot.

This cleared the way for a by-election in Lengua/Indian Walk.

Granthume and Gopaul will also have to contend with electrician Peterson Morales, who will be contesting as an independent candidate.

In Morne Diablo/Quinam, the UNC’s Sara Sookdeo and the PNM’s Anderson Nanan are contesting this by-election.

This by-election is taking place because a vacancy arose here after the death of its UNC councillor Diptee Ramnath last December.

Ramnath was also chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation at that time.

The PNM rounded off its campaign activities in Lengua/Indian Walk and Morne Diablo/Quinam on June 15, with the Prime Minister leading the charge.

At the end of the UNC’s internal elections on the same day, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the party was now fully focused on winning both by-elections.