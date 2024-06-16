Frank Sears, San Fernando's 'father of chess'

Frank Sears, head coach of the Southern Chess Club. - ROGER JACOB

CHESS is Frank Sears’s first love. In fact, the 79-year-old is often called the father of chess in Trinidad and Tobago. But in addition to this, many also view him as a father figure as he has spent decades mentoring youths.

Sears was born and raised in San Fernando and still lives there. He attended the San Fernando Boys' Primary School, then Presentation College.

He told Sunday Newsday he was always interested in sports and culture.

Describing his love for Trinidad and Tobago’s biggest celebrations, he said, “When I was a pre-teen, I thought the two seasons in Trinidad and Tobago were before Carnival and after Carnival.”

Laughing, he said, "I was playing mas since age six or even younger, and I was in a backyard that produced the leader of Fonclaire Steel Orchestra and all these kind of things.”

But fun aside, his desire to help others remained constant throughout his life.

He was a founding member of groups including Stingray Swim Club and the National Workers Union.

Sears worked at Texaco for several years as an operator, before working for the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union full time and retiring in 2004.

He said it was just before he finished school, he began teaching himself to play chess.

“It blossomed when I went to Pointe-a-Pierre and started to work night shifts. I got more into it and would play there, then I joined Southern Chess Club (SCC).”

Sears is currently the president of the 84-year-old club, and first vice president of the Trinidad and Tobago Chess Association.

“I rose up the ranks after than and represented Trinidad in an international tournament in 1972, and then I represented Trinidad and Tobago at two (Chess) Olympiads.

“Chess is my first and best love.”

Sears is a father of four, but several youngsters look up to him as a father figure, which he said he feels a deep sense of gratitude about.

Going back to his time as the founding secretary of Stingray Swim Club, he said it was then he saw just how much sports can “help young people blossom.”

The club produced under-17 world champion Christian Homer. In 2010, Homer copped gold in the boys 50m backstroke at the Summer Youth Olympic Games in Singapore.

The feeling continued when Sears moved on to coaching chess.

“Sports gives you certain attributes like discipline, time management…once you’re able to conquer that, you can have success in any endeavour.

“I try to drive my chess club towards a nation of thinkers. A chess player must not only be a problem solver or critical thinker, but humble and disciplined.

He admitted his style of teaching is still very “old school,” but that he feels a “tremendous sense of responsibility” guiding his students.

“I always say, ‘Chess doesn’t make you smart, it makes you smarter.”

Asked what was the longest game he has ever played, he said 79 moves. But the longest, he added, was over five hours.

Despite shorter versions of the game emerging including rapid and blitz, he said he still prefers the classic game.

Leo Paul Beharry, 46, has known Sears since he was a child. What started off as a coach/student bond while Beharry was a form one student at Naparima College, has blossomed into a lifelong friendship.

Beharry said the lessons Sears taught him about chess could be applied to everyday life.

"Chess is a game where you have to foresee moves and consequences of moves. When you apply that principle in life, it puts you on the right path.

"One decision you make today will have consequences."

He recalled a campaign called Push Pawns Not Drugs, which aimed to keep young people off the street by getting involved in the sport.

"Frank was a very productive coach. He wouldn't spoon-feed you but he would put all the variables for you to sort it out."

He said Sears is charismatic and very professional. He added that Sears "has still got it" after he defeated him (Beharry) in a recent match.

Marcus Jones, one of Sears’s current students for the past two and a half years, told Sunday Newsday he loves being trained by him because “he’s very exciting.”

The standard five San Fernando Boys’ RC School student said, “He shares his excitement with me and all the other students.

“He’s also very generous with his time.”

Jones said he is now “way better” at chess than when he first learnt on his own years ago.

“I really only knew how to move the pieces and a few strategies…Now I’ve been in multiple competitions - around ten.”

Asked if he had any message for Sears, Jones said, “You’re doing a very good job of teaching every level of student. Keep up the good work and keep being passionate about chess."