Doubles champs Jordane Dookie, Lee Ann Thornton meet in singles final

TT tennis player Jordane Dookie. - Daniel Prentice/File Photo

JORDANE Dookie and Lee Ann Thornton were crowned the women's doubles champions when the National Tennis Championships continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua on Saturday.

Dookie and Thornton proved they deserved to be ranked number one with a crushing 6-0, 6-1 win over second-seeded pair Ella Carrington and Cameron Wong. Dookie also booked a spot in the women's singles final with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Charlotte Ready. Dookie will meet doubles partner Thornton in the final on Sunday as the latter defeated Carrington 7-5, 6-3 in the first semifinal on Friday.

In the men's singles semifinals, Joseph Cadogan and Sebastien Byng advanced to the final.

Top-seeded Cadogan got past Tobagonian Vaughn Wilson 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 and in the other semifinal, Sebastien got a walkover win over Zachery Byng.

Richard Mc Letchie captured the men's 45+ singles title with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Jermille Danclar. The men's doubles, women's 35+ singles and mixed doubles are also being contested at the championships.

The tournament ends on Sunday.