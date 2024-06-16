Anderson Nanan: I can help solve problems, my party is in power

PNM Candidate for the Quinam/Morne Diablo district Anderson Nanan, centre, speaks to the media after filing his nomination papers at the EBC's Penal/Debe registration area sub-office in Penal on May 24.

HOPING to be the first PNM candidate in over 20 years to be elected to the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s (PDRC) council on June 17 is Anderson “Andy” Nanan.

The 54-year-old PDRC work supervisor said he offered himself for the Quinam/Morne Diablo district because he believes it has been neglected and his 24 years of experience at the regional corporation could help benefit the people of the area.

“I had a walkabout in the entire district...and I see the need for the people of Quinam/Morne Diablo. Basic things – they have water problems, they have lighting problems and the (recreational) grounds and them have been neglected for many years. Toilets and them things (are) not functioning properly.”

Although the UNC-controlled PDRC has complained over the years of a lack of funding from the central government, Nanan believes his presence on the council would help solve that, particularly for his district.

“My party is in power and I know they will assist by getting things done for Quinam/Morne Diablo.

“I come here to serve the people and them, do my best to make sure we get things done. “I cannot do everything in a short period of time but I know once I act, my party is in power and they will assist me in whatever way they can.”

The PNM last won the seat in 2003, with Diptee Ramnath. In June 2010, he crossed the floor over to the UNC. Representing the UNC in the election a month later was Hyacinth Rampersadsingh, who beat the PNM’s Debra Deokisingh.

In 2013, Ramnath again took the seat for the UNC. He held on to the position in successive elections before becoming chairman of the corporation after the August 2023 LGE. But the seat became vacant in December when he died after being ill for some time.

Nanan believes he will be more than able to fill Ramnath’s shoes.

“Me and Diptee was personal friends. I know what Diptee was about and I learnt a lot from Diptee. I decided to go out there and do what Diptee was doing, but even better, because my party is in power. Following him was something good.”

He believes his chances of success are good, based on feedback he received from the community on the campaign trail.

Assisting Nanan with his campaign is Rampersadsingh, former UNC Quinam/Morne Diablo councillor and alderman at the PDRC. Rampersadsingh won the seat in the 2010 local government election for the UNC. Questioned on nomination day, she said her decision now to throw support behind a PNM candidate had nothing to do with any political party.

“I believe in person and not party. It doesn’t matter to me red, yellow or blue. I don’t care. I am concerned about representation.”