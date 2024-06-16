AC PoS, Police start Concacaf campaigns on the road

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) CEO Colin Wharfe (R) presents the 2023/24 TTPFL trophy to AC PoS captain and playmaker Duane Muckette on May 19. Photo courtesy TTPFL.

TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) champions AC PoS and runners-up Miscellaneous Police FC will both begin their 2024 Concacaf Caribbean Cup campaigns with two away matches in August, before wrapping up the tournament’s group stage on home soil at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva in September.

The draw for the tournament took place on June 6, with the match schedule being confirmed via a Concacaf release on Friday.

Police FC received a particularly tough draw after being placed in group A alongside Haiti’s Real Hope FA and the Jamaican Premier League powerhouse pair of Mount Pleasant Football Academy and league champions Cavalier FC. Group A will be rounded off by the winner of the 2024 CFU Club Shield tournament.

AC PoS, who were knocked out during the group stage of last year’s Concacaf Caribbean Cup along with 2023 TTPFL champions Defence Force, have been drawn in group B with Haiti’s Ouanaminthe FC and the Dominican Republic pair of Cibao FC and Moca FC. The group B lineup will be completed by the 2024 CFU Club Shield runners-up.

Last year, AC PoS finished at the bottom of their group with one point from four matches, and one of their setbacks came in a 1-0 loss to a Moca team that finished third in the tourney.

Both AC PoS and Police will begin their campaigns on August 22 when they tackle their Haitian counterparts Ouanaminthe and Real Hope respectively.

The “Capital Boys” of AC PoS will renew their rivalry with Moca when they travel to the Dominican Republic on August 27, with Police’s second game coming against the Jamaican champs Cavalier at Sabina Park in Kingston on August 29.

On September 17, AC PoS will host their first of two matches in Couva when they face the CFU runner-up, before entertaining Cibao on September 24.

Also in Couva, Police will host the CFU champions on September 19, before tackling the talented Mount Pleasant outfit on September 26. Mount Pleasant, who captured the Jamaican title in 2023, have the TT attacking pair of Nathaniel James and Kaile Auvray within their ranks.

After round-robin matches (two home and two away), the top two teams in both groups will advance to the semifinals. The top three teams in the Concacaf Caribbean Cup will advance to next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.