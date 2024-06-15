Woman, 19, dies in Gasparillo crash

Kerissee Keneisha Edwards. -

A 19-YEAR OLD WOMAN is dead and five others injured in a road accident in Gasparillo, on June 15.

Kerissee Keneisha Edwards, who was a back left seat passenger in the vehicle which crashed into a concrete pillar, was pronounced dead on the scene by DMO Dr Santlal.

The driver of the silver Toyota Fielder and four other passengers sustained varying injuries, and were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) for treatment.

Details of the injuries sustained, the ages, addresses and identities of the injured are yet to be established.

A preliminary police report said around 4.20 am the driver from Pt Lisas Gardens, Couva, was heading south, in the right lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway, Gasparillo, near Harmony Hall, when he lost control and veered off the highway.

He crashed into a concrete pillar. All occupants sustained injuries, but for Edwards, her’s were fatal.

Police and fire officers, including Ag WCpl Thomas and PC Theroulde of the Debe Highway Patrol, WPC Harripersad and PC Harricharan of the San Fernando station, and FSSO Saunders of the Mon Repos Fire Station responded.

They assisted in taking the injured to the hospital. Edwards’ body was viewed by the DMO who ordered its removal to a funeral home, pending a post mortem.

CSI officers from San Fernando station also processed the scene and ordered the removal of the wrecked vehicle to the Gasparillo Police Station.

WCpl Harrinaninesingh is continuing investigations.