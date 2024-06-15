Teen among three robbed in separate incidents

A St James teen was robbed his phone at knifepoint while waiting for a taxi on Mucurapo Road.

On Thursday, around 7.55 am, the 14-year-old was approached by a man holding a knife. He told the teen to give him his phone and money.

The boy handed over his phone, valued at $600.

The man then ran away along Mucurapo Road. PC Bernard from the St James Police Station is investigating.

In another incident, a 26-year-old woman from Maracas, St Joseph, was robbed of the car she was driving.

Around 12.20 am on Friday, she was in the driver's seat of her cousin's silver Hyundai Tucson car at Starlite Shopping Plaza, Diego Martin, near Republic Bank when two masked men approached.

Both wore black hoodies and had got out of a white vehicle. The victim did not know their vehicle's make and model.

One of the men came up to her window, shouted, "Get out! Get out!" and opened her door.

The terrified woman got out of the car and the men got in and drove off.

PC Duncan from the Four Roads Police Station is investigating.

A 50-year-old Arima man was robbed early on Friday morning while liming at a bar in Arima.

Reports say the victim was at the Hotel California bar on Nelson Street in Arima around 12.05 am when two men approached .

Both suspects were described as being of African descent. Suspect one has a dark brown complexion and is five foot five.

He is slim-built, has a long face, low haircut and wore a black jersey and pants. He also had a gun.

The other suspect was also slim-built, five foot seven, and dark brown in complexion.

The men announced a holdup and stole $853 and a Samsung Rio 5 cellphone valued at $1,800, then ran off.

PC Seetaram from the Arima Police Station is investigating.