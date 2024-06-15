Emerging Ireland sweep WI Academy 3-0 in 50-over series

West Indies Academy opener Leonardo Julien plays a pull shot during the first match of the one-day series against Emerging Ireland on June 11. Photo courtesy Windies Cricket. -

Leg-spinner Gavin Hoey stole the show with a hat-trick as Emerging Ireland completed a 3-0 series sweep against the West Indies Academy with a comfortable four-wicket victory in Magheramason, Bready, Northern Ireland on June 14 in the final one-day match.

The young Windies team batted first, and they were bowled out for a modest 236 in 43 overs.

Several batsmen got starts for the visiting team, but it was middle-order batsman Ackeem Auguste who led the way with a punishing innings of 81 from 68 balls, with ten fours and three sixes.

The Windies slipped to 67 for three inside 16 overs, as Kadeem Alleyne (13), Leonardo Julien (18) and second-match centurion Jewel Andrew (17) were all dismissed early.

The left-handed Auguste tried to repair the slide as he shared an 83-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Teddy Bishop (46 off 49 balls). The pair's surge was stopped by Cian Robertson, who trapped Bishop lbw in the 29th over to leave the Windies on 150 for four.

The Caribbean team were scoring at a good clip and Auguste put on 41 in rapid time with captain Nyeem Young (11) before he was bowled by Hoey in the 34th over to leave his team on 191 for five. Young and Joshua Bishop were both dismissed by Olly Riley (three for 38) as the regional team slipped to 232 for seven in the 42nd over.

With the aggressive Joshua James (26 not out off 25 balls) threatening to cut loose at the other end, Hoey left him stranded as the Irish skipper got the wickets of McKenny Clarke, Kelvin Pitman and Onaje Amory in consecutive deliveries in the 43rd over to grab a hat-trick and end with impressive figures of four for 45.

The Ireland team started nicely and they got a 56-wicket opening partnership between Chris De Freitas (38) and Kian Hilton (14) before the latter was dismissed by Young in the 11th over. The hosts slipped to 92 for three in the 18th over, but a 64-run stand between Morgan Topping (46 off 50 balls) and Scott MacBeth (36 off 43 balls) got them back on track.

A quick double strike by Young (three for 56) left the Ireland team on 185 for six in the 34th over as the young West Indies tried to claw their way back into the contest.

The pair of Seamus Lynch (45 not out off 28 balls) and Liam McCarthy (20 not out) were having none of it, though, and they sealed the victory with an authoritative partnership of 53 off 31 balls for the seventh wicket as the Irish got to the target with 11 overs to spare.

Young and his team will hope for better returns when the teams meet in the first of two four-day matches from June 18.

Summarised Scores:

West Indies Academy: 236 from 43 overs (Ackeem Auguste 81, Teddy Bishop 46, Joshua James 26 not out; Gavin Hoey 4/45, Olly Riley 3/38) vs Emerging Ireland: 238/6 from 39 overs (Morgan Topping 46, Seamus Lynch 45 not out, Chris de Freitas 38; Nyeem Young 3/56). Emerging Ireland won by 4 wickets.