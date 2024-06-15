Advantages of online training

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: TT, online training is the future. No if, why, but or maybe.

The many advantages are: Flexibility, better time management, technical skills, career advancement, comfortable learning environment, increased independence and learning flexibility, cost, increased collaboration, online learning promotes career development, information retention, sustainability.

There is more: Accessibility, affordability, broadened perspective, improving virtual communication skills, learning at your own pace, online courses offer flexibility, convenience, increased course variety, maintains employee productivity, online courses are convenient, online education is mobile, reduced environmental impact.

TT, a mind is a terrible thing to waste.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town