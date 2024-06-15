Addressing poverty in Trinidad and Tobago

THE EDITOR: I write to call upon the Government to implement effective measures to combat poverty and recognise it as a grave injustice against the people of our nation. Poverty must be proclaimed a crime against the people of TT. The Government has a responsibility to bring poverty to an end for all citizens, especially the common man who suffers the most.

After nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM, it is evident that the Government has been unable to address this critical issue effectively. Therefore, I urge them to step aside, call an early general election, and allow a new administration to take charge.

I believe that a government led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar and the UNC can provide the necessary leadership and policies to eradicate poverty in our country. Under her leadership as prime minister, the UNC would wage a comprehensive war against poverty, injustice, inequality and crime.

Here are some recommendations for what Persad-Bissessar should do:

Strengthen social safety nets: Enhance social welfare programmes to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive adequate support. This includes increasing financial assistance, access to healthcare and affordable housing.

Job creation and economic opportunities: Develop and promote job creation initiatives, focusing on industries that have the potential for growth and sustainability. This will provide meaningful employment opportunities, especially for the youth and marginalised communities.

Education and skill development: Invest in education and vocational training programmes to equip citizens with the skills needed to participate in the modern economy. Education is a powerful tool in breaking the cycle of poverty and should be accessible to all.

Access to affordable healthcare: Ensure that healthcare services are accessible and affordable for all citizens. Good health is a fundamental right and a crucial aspect of economic and social well-being.

Community development projects: Support community-driven projects that address local needs and empower residents to take charge of their development. Community involvement is key to creating sustainable and impactful change.

Combating crime: Implement robust crime-prevention strategies, including enhanced policing, community engagement and rehabilitation programmes. Reducing crime is essential to creating a safe and stable environment for economic and social development.

By taking these steps, Persad-Bissessar and the UNC can make significant progress in the fight against poverty and create a fairer, more equitable society for all citizens. It is time for a change that prioritises the well-being and prosperity of our nation.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima