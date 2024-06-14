USA advance to Super 8 of T20 World Cup

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in Westbury, New York, on June 12. - AP PHOTO

LAUDERHILL: The United States cricket team qualified for the second round in its Twenty20 World Cup debut after its last group game against Ireland was washed out on Friday.

Rain meant the match was abandoned without a ball bowled, advancing the US to the Super Eight stage and automatically qualifying the Americans for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The US qualified for this T20 World Cup only as a co-host with the West Indies, but it has used home advantage to make a stunning first impression in its first global cricket tournament.