Penal landscaper, 59, shot, wounded at home

A landscaper from Penal was shot in the left eye at home before dawn on June 13.

The 59-year-old man, from Penal Rock Road, was in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital up to June 14.

The police said at around 2.30 am on June 13, gunshots awakened relatives.

They then heard the victim say: “I get shot, I get shot.”

He was taken to hospital.

Cpl Khan, PCs Nandoo and Boodram visited the scene and found two .45-calibre spent shells.

The police said the house was unsecured, making it easy for anyone to enter.

No one has been arrested.

Barrackpore police are continuing investigations.