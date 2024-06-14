Pacers, Coach KG Elite in Momentum basketball final

Coach KG Elite players talk during a timeout in their Momentum under-23 basketball invitational semifinal versus New Chapter Global Sport Academy at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena on June 8. - Photo courtesy Momentum basketball

Maloney Pacers and Coach KG Elite will tip off in the final of the Momentum under-23 basketball invitational tournament from 9 pm on June 15 at the Maloney Indoor Sport Arena after getting contrasting semifinal wins on June 8.

Elite faced off against New Chapter Global Sport Academy in their semi, and they found themselves in danger early on as they trailed 26-14 after the first quarter. Elite still trailed at the halfway stage, with New Chapter taking a six-point lead into the break – 39-33.

The Kern George-led Elite team found an extra gear in the third quarter, though, and they led 56-55 at the end of the period to get their noses in front heading into the final period.

Elite outscored their opponents 20-13 in the final quarter to get a 76-68 win to seal their ticket to the final. Christian Borneo had a solid all-round game to lead Elite as he scored 17 points, to go along with 12 rebounds and four blocks.

Che Peniston-Miller led New Chapter with 17 points.

The Pacers had a more straightforward route to the championship match as they got an 85-62 blowout win over the Point Fortin Veterans.

The Pacers stormed out to a 25-12 lead after the first quarter, and they maintained their 13-point advantage as they went into the half ahead 42-29. The Pacers extended the lead to 65-46 by the end of the third quarter, before finishing the game with a 20-point quarter to record the facile 23-point victory.

Tyrese Fields led the Pacers with a game-high 20 points, to go along with 16 boards and two steals. Fields and the Pacers will aim to repeat the trick against KG's Elite squad in the title match.