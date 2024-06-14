Moruga man in court on car-insurance charge

- File photo

A man from Moruga has faced a master in the High Court for allegedly having a fake car insurance certificate.

On June 13, Shane Irvin Cyrus, of La Lune Road, appeared in the Southern District A and was granted $25,000 own bail.

As a condition of the bail, Cyrus must remain living at his address, and if he changes it, he must notify the police within 48 hours.He must also report to the Moruga police station every Saturday.

The case was transferred to the Princes Town District Court for him to appear before a magistrate on July 12.

Cyrus was arrested on June 12 in a joint traffic exercise by police from the Princes Town municipal station and the Moruga station.

ASP Guzman co-ordinated the exercise, which Cpl Rogers and acting Cpl Ali led. WPC Hosein laid the charge.

The officers also filled out ten stop-and-search forms.