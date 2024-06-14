MMA national champs on June 15 in Tacarigua

Bob and weave: MMA fighters try to land punishing blows in a tense joust. - Photo courtesy Trinidad and Tobago Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation

The Eastern Regional Indoor Sporting Complex, Tacarigua will come to life on June 15 when mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters from around the region battle for supremacy at the national championship.

The championships, held by the TT Mixed Martial Art (TTMMA) and the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federations, will see competitors putting their combat skills to the test in categories such as the bantamweight, featherweight, flyweight, lightweight, light heavyweight and welterweight divisions.

The local fighters are set to face stiff opposition from competitors from neighbouring South American country Venezuela, as well as Caribbean nations Grenada, Guyana and St Lucia.

A release from the TT Sambo and Combat Sambo Federation said the national championship will serve as "a qualifier to form our youth, junior and senior teams for the 2024 Pan-American and World Championships to be held in Mexico and Abu Dhabi respectively."

The release said the TTMMA is the recognised organisation by the governing body, International Mixed Martial Art Federation, and it said it's the only authorised organisation in the country to host sanctioned MMA events which will give athletes "official credibility, ratings, rankings and the opportunity to represent our country on the international scale."

Damani Adams (bantamweight), Marcus Jacob (featherweight), Lorenzo Bourne (flyweight), Yuri Mahibir (flyweight) and the quartet of Omari Alexander, Idrees Ascevero, Tevin Greenidge and Rondell Olivier – all light heavyweight – are expected to be among the competitors vying for national prominence and qualification on the weekend.

Jason Fraser. president, TT Sambo and Mixed Martial Art Federation, is excited about the event and promised fans an "amazing production of the local federation."

He said there will be action from national junior athletes and anticipates a very competitive contest among the seniors.

"It's gonna be an awesome event," he said.

He appealed for the public, "especially the politicians," to come out and support the fighters.

He said the Venezuelan and Caribbean fighters will add "a lot of value" to the championships.

"The Venezuelans are very passionate, the Grenadians are very passionate," he said.

He anticipates the Venezuelan fighters will get strong support from their diaspora residing here.

Fraser said the way the tournament is structured, even if a foreigner wins a division, the next best placed local fighter will be crowned the national champion.

Tickets are priced at $50 at the door for stands and $100 for stage-side.