Driver shot at in ‘10 mile’ on Penal Rock Road

A 40-year-old woman from San Fernando escaped with her life when gunmen shot at her as she drove to work at a primary school in Moruga on June 13.

The woman, who works at the Santa Maria RC School, was not hit. However, a bullet shattered the back windshield of her car, narrowly missing her.

Newsday learnt she was deeply traumatised.

The shooting took place at the Penal Rock Road, which is a main road that runs from Penal junction to Basse Terre junction in Moruga. The road is 16 miles long, and between the ten-mile and 14-mile marks (in Santa Maria Village) is a teak field with no houses. The road is also bad.

The police said at around 12 pm on June 13, the woman was driving her blue Nissan Wingroad towards Moruga.

While in the ten-mile mark, which is a forested area, she saw the road blocked with tree branches and bamboo.

She began reversing and saw two masked gunmen running towards her car.

She turned the car around, heard a gunshot and saw the rear windshield shattered.

She drove toward Penal and called the Penal police and Moruga police in Grand Chemin Village.

No arrests have been made.

WPC John is investigating.