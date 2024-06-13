Yoruba Village Drum Festival honours Bertrand Toby, Shian Lewis

Bertrand Toby will receive the 2024 Keeper of the Tradition Award for his efforts to preserve and develop African cultural traditions with the tamboo bamboo.

The annual celebration of the drum and tribute to the ancestors and fathers of the Yoruba Village community (East Port of Spain) will take place on June 15 at the Yoruba Village Square, Piccadilly Street, Port of Spain (opposite the police station).

The Yoruba Village Drum Festival is one of the major events of the annual Pan African FestivalTT (PAFTT) commemorating Emancipation.

The Yoruba, who were rescued from the ships of British, France and Spanish plunderers, following the abolition of the Slave Trade, were brought to that part of Port of Spain, where they resided as free men and women. They came originally, mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Benin and Togo.

A media release said, "Today, the only semblance of the town’s history and existence is the Yoruba Village Square. However, in spite of the persistent, calculated and prolonged efforts to deculturalise the community, many of the rich customs and tradition of the Yoruba, remain in the Yoruba Village, which is synonymous with what is called East Port of Spain and include, Belmont, Gonzales, Morvant and Laventille. Indeed, it is from within the bowels of this community of highly spiritual and inventive Yoruba people that the steelband, calypso and many other aspects of our cultural traditions originated."

The Yoruba Village Drum Festival brings artistes, parents and children of the community and Trinidad and Tobago together at this African Heritage site. The drum festival highlights the significance of the history and contribution to the development of East Port of Spain of the Yoruba and other African peoples who lived in this community, the release said.

At this year’s drum festival Bertrand Toby will be the recipient of the 2024 Keeper of the Tradition Award which is given annually to someone who has worked diligently to preserve and develop African cultural traditions, the release said.

Toby grew up in a musical family which was heavily involved in the local cultural arts, many of his relatives were singers, instrumentalists, or both. He began performing at nine years, making his debut at the annual Prime Minister’s Best Village Competition. His introduction to tamboo bamboo came when he started to play at wakes of relatives and neighbours. Since then, he has remained committed and diligent in his efforts to continue the tradition and ensure the art of playing tamboo bamboo is passed on to the next generation. He is currently the leader of the well-known Claxton Bay Tamboo Bamboo, and under his stewardship the group has performed annually at the Emancipation Support Committee of TT (ESCTT) events and at Carnival and Afro-Caribbean religious events.

Each year young people of the Yoruba village community are also recognised and awarded for their achievements. This is done in keeping with the observance of the International Day of the African Child commemorated on June 16. The day is in honour of those young people who struggled and lost their lives in the 1976 Soweto Uprising in South Africa, the release said. The students were protesting the poor quality of education and advocating for the right to be educated in their own language and an end to apartheid.

This year's recipient is 15-year-old Shian Lewis for her outstanding achievement in sport. Lewis attends Success Laventille Secondary school where she has earned the title Track Princess because of her amazing success in both netball and track and field.

Lewis who was born was born on Dorata Street, Laventille, plays netball for Spartom Netball Club and she has also represented TT as part of the national under-16 team earning awards for the most valuable player and best defender. She has also been recognised and the most valuable player and best defender of various leagues and tournaments in which she has played across the country.

As a track and field athlete Lewis has represented her school winning the national track competition. She went on to Carifta games to represent and won two bronze medals, one in the 1500m race and the other in the 4x4 relay.

"The ESCTT thanks the Port of Spain City Corporation for its ongoing support for this event and the annual festival and in particular for their strengthened collaboration for 2024. We are also pleased to join the corporation in the commemoration of City Month and the 110th anniversary of the City of Port of Spain," the release said.

Mayor Chinua Alleyne is expected to attend the drum festival and bring greetings.

The drum festival will also include performances by dancers, tamboo bamboo and chantuelles. Performers include, Wasafoli, 2nd Freeport Sea Scouts, St James Cultural Artisans, Frontline Drummers, Egbe Omo Oni Isese, Persistent Drummers, San Juan South Cultural Organisation, United Cultural Beacons, Chaguanas Women and Youth Group, Ancestors Beyond and the Claxton Bay Tamboo Bamboo Performing Group, Drum Line, Malick Folk Performing Company, Diego Ville Drummers, Soul Oasis Cultural Ambassadors and Belmont Freetown Arts and Cultural Performers.

For more info: visit the ESCTT web site https://www.emancipationtt.com/pan-african-festival/calendar-of-events/schedule-of-events/, and on social media (Facebook and Instagram)