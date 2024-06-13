Woman raped in Port of Spain

A woman from Morne Coco Road, Maraval who was heading home on Monday was sexually assaulted by a taxi driver in Port of Spain.

The victim said around 10.45 pm she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a white Nissan Almera travelling along Richmond Street when the driver pulled out a gun and held it to her head, saying, “Don’t move! Don’t make a scene, or I will kill you.”

The driver then took her to Wildflower Park in St Clair, where he assaulted her.

He then drove to Morne Rene Hill, Maraval, where the woman jumped out of the car.

Passersby who saw what took place called the Maraval police, who checked the area for the suspect. The victim described him as being of African descent and wearing a white vest and three-quarter pants.

The victim was then taken to the St James Hospital, where she was treated and medically examined. Investigations are ongoing.