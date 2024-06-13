Venezuelan woman stabbed, wounded in Cunupia

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

A dispute over money on June 10 is believed to be the reason for a stabbing that has left a 27-year-old Venezuelan woman hospitalised.

The police said the victim, from Dyette Trace in Cunupia, was in serious but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The stabbing happened after 11 pm on June 10 at her home. She has wounds to her neck, chest, left shoulder and left arm and suffered a punctured lung.

She was taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility and transferred to the hospital.

Sgt Brisbane and other officers from the Cunupia CID, WPC Wyke-Osbourne of Central CSI and other police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

The police went to the hospital, where they met a close female relative of the victim.

From what the police were told, the victim and a close male relative had a dispute over money, during which he reportedly stabbed her.

The relative used Google Translate to relay the message, adding that the information had been given to her by someone else, as she lives elsewhere.

Investigators were expected to interview the victim using the services of a translator.

The suspect remained at large.

WPC Joseph is investigating.