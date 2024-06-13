Transport Troubles at West Indies vs New Zealand T20 Match

Was the absolute worse planning. A nightmare. Shivan Ramdeen

South Park was horrendous. No guidance whatsoever, at one point people were rushing for the buses. They advertised that police and defense force will be on site. No one was there to assist with maintaining some sort of order. Varie Maharaj

I have tickets and I'm not going tonight. Noooo way I'm going through that again. Nazia Khan

My experience was the worst at south park , waited an hour and a half to get a bus to the stadium and there was no coordination. Was just rush to get into the busses. Brandon Dean

Who was the person contracted with and tasked with organizing the park and ride from South Park Mall? They need to be held accountable. Dawn Cameron

The initiative is good in theory but bad in practice and seems to lack foresight. Megan Marshall

It wasn’t the worst but the amount of ppl showed up to that game the busses cudnt keep up ! Lmao so yes Dey cud do better much better. Joanne Charles

South park was filled by 6pm, the car park there could not accomodate the volume, the organisers at petrotrin did a much better job, was able to get in and park b4 the match and get in to leave after the match, and numbered seating in the stadium is great, should be normalised for all events. Nashon Beepath

I had no problem from beginning to end. Jonelle George

To go from Petrotrin was OK. But to get back was hell. There was no signage for where the shuttles were parked and no ushers or volunteers to steer people to the right areas. Alia Juman

I had a good experience at Petrotrin. I actually think it would be a good idea for this to be continued for when other occasions arises. Msd Teelucksingh