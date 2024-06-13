Teen killed, friend injured in Arima shooting

Murdered teen Dwayne Carambocas. -

ONE teen is injured and another dead after a shooting in Arima in the night on June 11.

Dead is 17-year-old Dwayne 'Foots' Carambocas, of Martinez Trace Arima. Carambocas was liming at a friend's house at John Lane Ext in Arima along with 19-year-old Malachai Peters from Almond Crescent Bregon Park.

Reports say around 7.30 pm, neighbours heard loud gunshots and one resident went to check and found the teens on the living room floor.

Carambocas was shot in the head, while Peters suffered a gunshot to the right side of his buttocks.

The ambulance was called and both men were taken to the Arima Hospital. Carambocas was pronounced dead on arrival by Dr Isidore at 8 pm and Peters was said to be in a stable condition.

Officers from the Arima Police Station visited the scene and collected ten nine-mm shells, three fragments and two projectiles.

Investigations are ongoing.