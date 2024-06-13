Tech company partners with UTT to open cybersecurity lab

The UTT John S Donaldson campus. -

PRECISION Cybertechnologies and Digital Solutions Ltd, a cybersecurity and digital solutions company, signed a memorandum of understanding with the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) on June 12 to build a cybersecurity lab at the John S Donaldson campus.

A media release from Precision said the lab will be equipped with advanced technology and tools to give hands-on experience in dealing with cyber threats.

“This facility will serve as a hub for innovative research, advanced training and practical learning,” the release said.

Richard Smith, chairman of the tech company, said the collaboration was significant.

“We are excited to collaborate with the UTT to build and execute this lab to ensure we build a robust cybersecurity ecosystem in the region.

“Our combined efforts will not only enhance educational and research opportunities but also strengthen the cybersecurity capabilities of business and government entities across Trinidad and Tobago.”

Acting president of UTT Stephen Joseph said the MOU marks a significant milestone in the university’s commitment to advancing cybersecurity.

“By partnering with Precision Technologies and Digital Solutions Ltd, we are equipping our students with the knowledge and skills necessary to tackle the ever-evolving cyber threats and contribute to national and global security.”

The lab promises to have a digital forensics focus with special training and research to develop expertise in investigating and mitigating cyberattacks. It also promises to have advanced training programmes with comprehensive training modules designed for students and business personnel to enhance their skills. It will also be a dedicated space for research and development, conducting innovative research on emerging cybersecurity threats and solutions.