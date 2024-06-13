Star interview tips for career progression

Save your nails, interview preparation does not need to be nerve-wracking. - Courtesy AFETT

Dear AFETT,

Remember I told you that I applied for a job at ABC Inc? I got a call to attend an interview next week. Yay me!

I am taking you up on your offer to guide me in preparing for interviews and I am keen to know a few things, like:

1. What are the most common types of interview formats used today?

2. How would you suggest that I research the company before the interview?

3. Interviewers usually ask the "Tell me about yourself" question. How should I handle it?

4. What if I get behavioural interview questions or tough, unexpected questions? How should I handle them?

Hope you will be able to assist.

Hi Angie,

This is good news – yay you! I have no doubt you will ace the interview.

Here are a few points for you to think about. We can meet later if you have other questions.

1. Over the past five years, in addition to the traditional one-on-one and panel interviews, I have been seeing an increase in phone and video interviews (especially since the covid pandemic). You can also prepare yourself for a case study or a technical assessment, since the role you are applying for is a specialised one.

2. It is important for you to get information on the company, because a popular question interviewers ask is for you to tell them what you know about their company. Make sure to explore the company's website and pay keen attention to their mission, values and recent news or press releases. Check their social media profiles, especially on LinkedIn and see if there are recommendations.

If you know former or current employees, ask them about the culture of the organisation.

Another secret that has worked for me is to make sure to get to the appointment early, so if you are asked to wait in a lobby area with company newsletters available on their coffee table, you can get browse them to get some inside scoop.

3. If the interviewers ask you to tell them about yourself, don’t fall into the trap of talking at length about your birth order, your new pet and your last hiking trip.

It can be challenging when you are trying not to tell your entire life story and also trying not to sound cold, as if you don’t have a life.

Be concise and focus on highlights about your professional background and your accomplishments and sprinkle it with some personal tidbits which show you are well a well-rounded and well-adjusted candidate who will be a good fit for their organisation.

Be careful with this one, because I have heard candidates give too much irrelevant information.

4. Don’t worry if they throw you in the deep end with behavioural scenarios or some tough and unexpected questions. That’s where preparation becomes your life vest.

Interviews like that give you an opportunity to share examples from your experience that demonstrate your skills and abilities.

Don’t rush into the response. Take a few seconds to think about a situation where you successfully navigated a challenge or contributed to a project.

Structure your response to ensure that you describe the Situation, say what the Task was, highlight what Action you took and end with the Result.

Angie, you will knock it out of the park. Don’t forget to send a brief thank-you e-mail a day or two after the interview to express your appreciation for the opportunity.

AFETT