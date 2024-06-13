Shades of Haiti on Trinidad and Tobago's horizon?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Trinidad and Tobago is facing a growing threat from criminal gangs, which could lead to a situation akin to Haiti's if not addressed urgently.

It's no secret that these gangs are increasingly organised and armed to the teeth with illegal guns flooding the streets and consequently, escalating violence and bloodshed.

The high value of illegal firearms, combined with the ability of criminals to afford legal counsel despite substantial legal fees, undermines the effectiveness of law enforcement and judicial processes.

Additionally, socioeconomic issues, including unemployment, poverty, and inadequate social services, contribute to the recruitment and entrenchment of gangs and gang culture.

The potential for these gangs to control neighbourhoods, influence politics, and create no-go zones for citizens is extremely alarming. If left unchecked, this could lead to a complete breakdown of law and order, where gangs operate with impunity and dictate terms to both the populace and authorities.

The experiences of Haiti, where gangs have taken over large parts of that country, should serve as a stark warning.

To combat this threat, TT needs comprehensive strategies that include strengthening law enforcement, implementing stricter gun control measures and laws, addressing root causes of crime such as poverty and lack of education and fostering community resilience.

Effective governance, transparency, and community engagement are crucial in reclaiming and securing the nation from the grip of the criminal element. Immediate and sustained action is necessary to prevent TT from descending into a state of lawlessness and chaos similar to what our Caricom neighbour Haiti has been facing for years.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

Westmoorings