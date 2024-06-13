Senseless speed limit adjustments

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am left to wonder as to the "scientific and data-driven" basis for "adjusting" the speed limits on ramps on and around the Curepe interchange to 30 km.

If you have tested this speed limit, you will realise it's hard to go so slow. As such, I have to conclude that this is a waste of the public energy. I don't see enough space or the roadway clearly demarcated to indicate to drivers exactly from where to where is 30 km You are expected to proceed at this snail's pace, ostensibly to preserve road safety.

If we have to go so slow, it's best we ride a bike or walk. It just doesn't make any sense what safety the "cultured" Minister of Works is trying to achieve, when he is strangling road users at this point, oblivious to the other more urgent road hazards elsewhere.

Case in point is the danger posed by the breaking up of the Beetham flyover. The joints were covered over with mounds of pitch, causing vehicles to hop over, with a severe jolt. If you slow down, you can be rear-ended, so you have to bounce over. Moreover, people are swerving dangerously to avoid pieces of pitch which have been dislodged, and the result is a bumper-car scenario in a circus scenario.

Also there is a huge puddle when it rains, so that means another round of slowing and swerving. It's just a matter of time before there is a serious accident.

But the "knife and fork" minister and his illustrious team do not see this or the deplorable state of Don Miguel Road in San Juan as being ripe for accidents.

Can someone please give this minister some real work to do?

LINDA CAPILDEO

St James