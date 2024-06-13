Ravi B's Beyond to appeal to all generations

Chutney singer Ravi “Ravi B” Bissambhar performs at Ravi Beyond 2023 - Photo by David Allen

Chutney singer Ravi “Ravi B” Bissambhar said his upcoming concert Ravi Beyond will give audience members a multi-sensory experience that transcends traditional concerts. The event is carded for June 15 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, at 8 pm.

In an email response to questions from Newsday, Bissambhar said the Beyond title was a play on his name.

“The show delves toward a direction that pushes the boundaries of what is commonly known or accepted. This concert has been happening for over 10 years and because everything has a lifespan we decided to rebrand and evolve.”

The show will feature a range of local and international stars, including international Bollywood act Raghav, British Punjab pop star Junaid Malick, Kes, Nisha B, Katelin Sultan, Nishard M, Nalini Sankar, Avi Sankar, Akshay Khandoo, and Sherisse Khan, among others.

Bissambhar said the range of artists was chosen in an effort to please all generations.

“We wanted to provide a diverse cast with a variety of artists from different backgrounds, styles, and mediums. This diversity can ensure that the show covers a wide spectrum of perspectives. So far people from all over Trinidad have been calling for tickets. People from outside my normal audience are currently being drawn to the show.”

Bissambhar said he was looking forward to singing with all the artists.

“This is mine and Kes’s first public performance in Trinidad since Carnival 2024. Raghav is an internationally acclaimed star. I’m excited for the execution of the entire show. We are putting in some serious work to ensure this concert is one of a lifetime!”

For more information and ticket outlets call 393-4900 or find Ravi B on all social media platforms.